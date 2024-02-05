Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has said he is heading home from Australia duties this week and will ‘work hard’ to get into Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Leicester City kept hold of the centre-back in the January transfer window and he is due to remain at the King Power Stadium until the summer.

Souttar, 25, has been away on international duty with the Socceroos at the Asia Cup over recent times.

He has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by ESPN: “I’ll go back to Leicester, maybe not in immediate plans, but all I can do is go into training every day and work hard. I talked about it before about how important the group is within teams; not necessarily the starting XI, it’s the players that aren’t starting and maybe not in the matchday squad, how important they are.

“That’s been my job in the club season, going in there and giving 100% every day in training and supporting the boys that are playing and that’s all I can do.

“All my focus is, to try and get over [the disappointment of Asian Cup elimination]. Then I’ll be getting back to Leicester [on Saturday] and going into training on Monday with a smile on my face, seeing the boys and getting ready for the next game.”

Leicester City defender latest

Yorkshire pair Sheffield United and Leeds United were linked with Souttar last month, as per a report by the Daily Mail, but he remained at Leicester beyond the deadline last Thursday.

Souttar joined the Foxes in January last year and played 12 times last term as they were relegated from the Premier League.

He has since only featured on four occasions since Maresca came in and has slipped down the pecking order as his current club eye promotion from the Championship.

The Aberdeen-born man played for Brechin City Boys and Celtic before linking up with Dundee United in 2013.

Souttar then moved down the border four years later and made 70 appearances for the Potters altogether, as well as having loan stints at Ross County and Fleetwood Town to get experience.

Leicester remain top of the tree after their 5-0 win over Stoke last time out. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Watford as they look to keep their momentum going.

Souttar’s chances of game time are slim but he provides useful competition and depth and could do a decent job if required.