Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said talks over a new deal for Jack Clarke will continue over the remainder of the campaign.

Sunderland winger Clarke has maintained his position as one of the club’s most important players this season. He stepped back up to the Championship with great success over the 2022/23 campaign and has continued to impress in red and white.

The 23-year-old has 13 goals and four assists to his name in 30 league games for the Black Cats. Unsurprisingly, that has seen him draw interest from elsewhere, with Premier League sides keen over the January transfer window and Lazio failing with a late winter approach.

The inability to get Clarke tied down to a new deal has fuelled speculation. His contract runs until 2026, so there’s no desperate need for a fresh agreement, but it would certainly be welcomed by the club and supporters.

Now, Sunderland director Speakman has revealed the current position over the matter. As quoted by The Northern Echo, Speakman stated talks will persist over the remainder of the season. He explained:

“I don’t think it [contract talks] ever runs its course. There are always ongoing conversations. I think at the minute, everyone is really comfortable with where it sits, and those conversations will continue.

“There’s loads of things that can affect that as you go through, but we’ve always had really open dialogue with players and their agents. We talked a lot about Ross Stewart and there was never a case of on, off, on, off. It was just ongoing, and I just think that’s the way it’s done in the modern game.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Further interest inevitable?

Speakman doesn’t put a specific time frame on the talks or any cut off point, which makes sense. There will still be two years left on his Sunderland contract come the summer, so the Wearside outfit will maintain a strong position in negotiations should other clubs come in.

And, you would think further interest is inevitable. Long-term admirers such as Crystal Palace and Brentford may see an opportunity to strike a deal this summer but as Speakman later stressed himself, there is no desperate need for big sales to make their recruitment model work. Sunderland will have a price tag for Clarke, and they’ll expect it to be met.

If someone does conjure up the money to tempt the club into a sale, Sunderland will have ample time in the summer to identify a replacement. That makes a summer sale preferable to a winter one, as cashing in last month would’ve given little chance to find an heir to Clarke’s throne as star man at the Stadium of Light.