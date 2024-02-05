Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell has insisted he didn’t just sign Charlie Kirk for the sentiment.

Crewe Alexandra have landed the winger following his departure from Charlton Athletic in League One.

Kirk, 26, rose up through the youth ranks of the Railwaymen and is now back with the League Two side.

Bell has delivered his verdict on the deal, as per their official club website: “I want to get away from all the ‘fairytale’ stuff. He’s here because he is a good player and in his prime.

“We are always going to be interested in a player like that, regardless of who he has or hasn’t played for in the past. Charlie is here to do well for us and create and score goals.”

Crewe Alexandra boss explains deal

Kirk made his second debut for Crewe over the weekend as they drew 0-0 away at Tranmere Rovers.

The Winsford-born will boost their attacking department between now and the end of the season.

Luring him to the fourth tier is a big statement of intent by the Railwaymen as they look to gain promotion this term.

Kirk made his first outing for the Cheshire outfit back in 2016 in a game against Rochdale and went on to make 206 appearances in all competitions during his first stint, scoring 32 goals.

He helped Crewe go up back in 2020 under former manager David Artell.

Charlton swooped to lure him down south in 2021 but he wasn’t able to make the impact he would have hoped to at The Valley.

Kirk played 48 matches for the Addicks altogether and fired four goals. He also had loan spells away at Blackpool and Burton Albion during his time there too before his exit was confirmed back in December.

Crewe are back in action on Saturday at home to Crawley Town. They are only two points off the top three.