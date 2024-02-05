Hull City striker Aaron Connolly is expected to miss this weekend’s clash against Swansea City, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they prepare to face the Swans to boost their promotion push from the Championship.

Connolly, 24, picked up a shoulder injury last month against Norwich City and still isn’t available.

HullLive report although he has recovered from the concussion he suffered after colliding with Angus Gunn, he is still a doubt.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Hull City injury latest

Connolly’s absence is a blow for Hull but they won’t want to take any risks with him at this stage.

Ozan Tufan led the line against Millwall last time out as the Tigers won 1-0 at home to Millwall courtesy of Jaden Philogene’s early goal.

Liam Rosenior’s side also delved into the market this winter to bring in experienced Billy Sharp to add cover and competition up top, as well as young Standard Liege forward Noah Ohio on a temporary basis.

Connolly spent the second-half of last term on loan with Hull on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and scored two goals in five games.

The Republic of Ireland international then moved to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis last summer and has since chipped in with eight goals.

Prior to his switch to East Yorkshire, he spent seven years with the Seagulls and also had loan stints away at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Venezia.

Hull are 6th in the table right now ahead of upcoming matches against Swansea, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Rosenior’s men had a busy window last month and managed to sign the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Ryan Giles.