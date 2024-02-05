Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High has joined Dundalk on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Huddersfield Town have let the Scotland youth international head out the exit door on a temporary basis for the remainder of the season.

High, 22, has joined Dundalk as their replacement for Greg Sloggett, who has been snapped up by Cheltenham Town in League One over the weekend.

The Terriers have confirmed he has moved to Ireland as he looks to get some more game time under his belt.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Huddersfield Town loan exit

High missed the deadline to join another team in the Football League so this switch to the League of Ireland was the only alternative, other than dropping into non-league.

The Dewsbury-born man has been on the books at Huddersfield for his whole career to date and has risen up through their ranks.

He was a regular for the Terriers at various youth levels before making his senior debut back in 2020.

High has made 50 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions but has never really been able to nail down a regular first-team spot.

As a result, he has had various loan spells away from the John Smith’s Stadium with the likes of Concord Rangers, Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United and Ross County to get some experience.

He spent time with the latter during the first-half of this term in the Scottish Premiership but played only twice during his time in the Highlands.

High will now be eager to become a key player at Dundalk and show what he can do for the Lilywhites.

He temporarily leaves behind a Huddersfield team who are fighting to secure their Championship status. They won 4-0 at home to rivals Sheffield Wednesday last time out.