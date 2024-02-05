AFC Fylde have signed Adam Long following his recent exit from Doncaster Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Doncaster Rovers cut ties with the defender on deadline day and he became a free agent.

Long, 23, didn’t make an appearance for the League Two side during the first-half of this season and his contract was due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Fylde have now confirmed they have handed him a short-term deal to bolster their defensive ranks.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

New home for departed Doncaster Rovers man

Doncaster brought in Long in the summer of 2022 and he played 25 times for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions last term.

The Isle of Man-born man fell out of favour under current boss Grant McCann though, hence why he was allowed to depart last week.

He played for local team St Georges before moving to Wigan Athletic as a youngster in 2017.

Long then spent five years on the books at the DW Stadium and made his debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Middlesbrough during his first year.

The centre-back went on to play 23 games for the Latics altogether, as well as having a loan spell away at Notts County in the National League back in 2020.

Wigan let him leave a year-and-a-half ago before he rocked up at Doncaster. Long will now be eager to lay down some roots at Fylde as he returns to the North West.

The Coasters are 20th in the fifth tier and are looking to stay up after winning the National League North title last year. They are managed by ex-Carlisle United manager Chris Beech these days.

Long has left behind a Doncaster side who drew 1-1 away at Sutton United last time out.