Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend, coming from behind to salvage a point on Teesside.

Sunderland came into the tie looking to push back towards the Championship play-off spots after a tough start to life under Michael Beale. 11 points from eight league games haven’t aided his effort to quickly build a rapport with the Wearside faithful.

The Black Cats looked as though they could be on course for another defeat on Sunday afternoon too. After goalless first half, Middlesbrough took the lead at the Riverside on 61 minutes as Marcus Forss fired beyond Anthony Patterson.

However, Sunderland equalised with seven minutes of regular time on the clock. Substitute Nazariy Rusyn’s strike snuck beneath Tom Glover to secure a point for the visitors.

In the draw, winter signing Leo Hjelde made his debut for Beale’s side. The former Leeds United man started at left-back and played the full 90 minutes. He earned a 6/10 rating from the Sunderland Echo for his efforts, with reporter Phil Smith labelling his debut as ‘solid’ despite some mishaps on the ball.

“A solid enough debut. A few errors in possession but generally defended OK and looked to offer an attacking outlet. Should improve as he gets used to his team mates – decent start.”

Something to build on

As Smith highlighted, it might not have been a debut to take Sunderland fans by storm from Hjelde, but it was a fairly solid display from the Norwegian. As time goes on, Beale and co will hope he can become more settled on the ball and that will hopefully bring other parts of his game together.

He hasn’t played much football at all this season. Hjelde had made just three appearances for former club Leeds United across all competitions, so it’s understandable that he perhaps looked a little out of practice in possession at times.

The 20-year-old will certainly have the chance to make that starting spot at left-back his own though. Sunderland are back in action against Plymouth Argyle this weekend, so Hjelde will be hoping to hold onto his place in the side as the Black Cats bid to push on from 8th in the table.