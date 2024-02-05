Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said the club will ‘look after’ Jamie Shackleton when quizzed about keeping him beyond the end of the season.

Leeds United have seen Shackleton progress through the academy ranks and into the first-team over the years. The versatile ace spent last season on loan at Millwall and now 24, he’s approaching the end of his contract at Elland Road.

Shackleton found game time in the early stages of the Championship season but his minutes have been limited in recent months. He’s played 13 times across all competitions, chipping in with one assist while operating as a full-back or midfielder.

Over the weekend, there were reports that Leeds United were poised to open contract talks with Shackleton amid his expiring contract. Now, manager Farke has been quizzed on the matter.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Plymouth Argyle, the Whites boss suggested there are plans in place for the versatile academy graduate, stating they will ‘look after’ Shackleton when asked if he would like to keep him beyond his current deal.

Decision made?

While reports stated that Leeds United were set on keeping Shackleton, Farke’s words are a little less committal. However, in stating that they will ‘look after’ the Leeds-born player, it suggests that they could be looking to secure his future beyond the end of the season.

He hasn’t found much game time this season, with other options ahead of him in the pecking order and injuries keeping him out at times. However, Shackleton remains an energetic presence when on the pitch and his ability to operate as a full-back, wing-back and midfielder makes him a valuable player to have in the ranks at Elland Road.

This summer would be the chance to offload him if they wished given his contract situation. However, with Farke’s words and recent reports in mind, it seems Leeds United have Shackleton in their plans beyond the end of the current Championship campaign.