‘Really concerning’ – Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of their FA Cup replay on Tuesday evening.

Coventry City come into this fixture off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Norwich City in Championship action on Saturday. Mark Robins’ men had led 1-0 away from home, but a red card after Norwich had equalised ultimately played its part and contributed towards them leaving empty handed.

The Sky Blues have not won in their past three fixtures, having lost at the weekend and drawing the previous two before that, one of which was the original FA Cup tie with Wednesday in January. They had won four on the bounce prior to their slight drop-off, again including an encounter with the Owls in which they won 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading into Tuesday’s replay in worse form than their hosts, however, having not won in their last five matches.

A late ambush from Huddersfield Town on Saturday saw Danny Röhl’s men fall to a 4-0 defeat. All four of the Terriers’ goals were scored in a 12-minute spell between the 68th and 80th minute, making for a worrying capitulation for the Owls who are 23rd in the Championship table.

The winner of tomorrow’s tie will host National League South outfit Maidstone United in the 5th round, posing a favourable chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Coventry have had a minor wobble as of late, but back on home soil and knowing what is at stake should they progress, it is hard to see past them winning on Tuesday. Robins’ squad possesses a lot of quality and they will be eager to return to winning ways against a poor Wednesday side.

“The Owls’ latest defeat will have provided a real sucker punch to Röhl’s men, and the Coventry Building Society Arena is no easy place to visit.

“Wednesday are yet to win in their three meetings with the Sky Blues so far this season, losing twice and drawing once. I expect that trend to continue, I am going with a 2-0 win for Coventry.”

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“These two will be getting sick of the sight of each other by now. This is the fourth time they’ve faced one another in just over a month, so you would think they’ve got each other sussed by now.

“That weekend defeat for Wednesday was really concerning though. It was a complete capitulation against another struggling side and with a team as strong as Coventry City up next, you can’t help but think this only ends one way.

“I’m going for a home win.”

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-0