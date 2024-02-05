Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said Ben Sheaf will be out for ‘six to eight’ weeks.

Coventry City’s midfielder sustained a hamstring injury at the end of December against Bristol City.

Sheaf, 26, has been a key player for the Sky Blues in the middle of the park over recent years.

Robins has said, as per the official club website: “Ben will be out for six to eight weeks. It’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

Coventry City injury latest

Sheaf’s absence for the next two months is a blow for Coventry as he is an important asset to them.

He joined the Sky Blues on loan in 2020 before his move was made permanent afterwards.

The Kent-born man has made 132 appearances in all competitions for his current club, chipping in with nine goals and nine assists.

Prior to his move to the CBS Arena, the former West Ham academy man spent seven years on the books at Arsenal and played three times for the Gunners’ first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium at Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers to get some experience under his belt.

Luton Town were linked with him in January, as per a report by TEAMtalk, but nothing materialised with that in the end.

Sheaf is under contract at Coventry until June 2026. In the meantime, his immediate focus will be on returning to the action as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Sky Blues are sat in 7th place in the table and they are a point outside the play-offs. However, West Brom and Hull City have a game in hand on them at the moment.

Robins’ men were beaten 2-1 away at Norwich City over the weekend. Callum O’Hare scored for them.