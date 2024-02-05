Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence has said recent signing Josh Andrews is still a ‘couple of weeks’ away from being available.

Gillingham swooped to sign the attacker from Birmingham City on a permanent deal on deadline day.

Andrews, 22, is currently sidelined with a hip injury though and is having to wait for his debut.

Clemence has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by KentOnline: “He is probably still a couple of weeks away from playing but Josh is someone we have signed at the football club on a longer-term deal.

“I have seen him play live on a couple of occasions and seen him play at Salford earlier in the season and in the game he got injured at Accrington against Doncaster.”

Gillingham will hope they can get Andrews on the pitch as soon as they can as they patiently wait to see their new addition.

He rose up through the Birmingham academy and was a regular for the Midlands outfit at various youth levels.

The Solihull-born man was offered professional terms in 2020 but never made a senior appearance for the Blues. Instead, he gained experience through loan spells away from St Andrews.

Andrews had temporary stints in the Football League at Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley to get some game time under his belt.

He has spent the first-half of this season with the latter under John Coleman and scored six goals in 22 matches for them in all competitions before heading back to Birmingham prior to being sold to Gillingham.

The Gills are sat in 10th place in the table and are looking to get into the play-offs this term. They are currently only a point outside the top seven.

Clemence’s men drew 1-1 at home to Walsall over the weekend with defender Conor Masterson on the scoresheet. Next up is an away trip to Meadow Lane to take on Notts County.