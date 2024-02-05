‘Could see a surprise’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United meet again in midweek as they battle it out for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. The Championship pair played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last month and they face each other once more to set up a trip to Chelsea or Aston Villa in the next round.

The Pilgrims are five games without defeat under Ian Foster and picked up a valuable win at the weekend. They defeated Swansea City on the road, marking their first away win in the league all season.

Daniel Farke’s side secured a narrow win over Bristol City on Friday night. Wilfried Gnonto’s goal leaves the Whites 3rd in the Championship table, while Argyle are 15th and eight points clear of the drop.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Many would favour Leeds United in this one. They’re far up the league table and boast some real stars in their ranks.

“However, it’s no secret that Plymouth Argyle are a real force on home turf, and that could see a surprise sprung when these two meet once again. The Pilgrims boast some serious attacking threat and with Morgan Whittaker in strong, he’ll be keen to have a big impact here.

“The hosts will be forced into one change in midfield with Darko Gyabi ineligible to face his part club. But, I’ve got a feeling Plymouth get the win in this one. It could be a high-scoring game too.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction: 3-2

Harry Mail

“Ian Foster has made a positive impression since taking over at Plymouth from Steven Schumacher. The Pilgrims are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and will be in confident mood.

“As for Leeds, this is a game that they don’t really need or want after they were held 1-1 at Elland Road by their upcoming opponents in the first game.

“However, I still think the Whites will win this one at Home Park and progress into the next round. They have a lot of depth in their squad and should have too much for Plymouth.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2