‘Clear stand out’ – Charlton Athletic board member reacts to appointment of Nathan Jones

Charlton Athletic decided to part company with Michael Appleton last month and have since been searching for his successor.

Jones, 50, has now moved to The Valley and has penned a long-term contract with the League One side.

Rodwell, who was involved in the recruitment process, has delivered his verdict on the appointment and has said, as per the club’s official website: “We’re really pleased to appoint Nathan Jones. He is a Manager of real pedigree who has a track record of building successful teams over a period of time.

“We were really impressed with the quality of candidates interested in coming to Charlton. Through our initial research, the in-depth interview process and the references we took, Nathan was the clear stand out. He is a great fit for Charlton given his ability to get his teams playing football on the front foot, with a passion and an intensity. He is an excellent coach, who is tactically savvy and an outstanding developer of talent.

“The ownership group has a long-term focus of bringing success to Charlton Athletic and Nathan will play a key role as we look to take this club to the next level. Initially that will mean improving on our recent form and looking to finish the season as high up the League One table as possible.”

New face at Charlton Athletic

Jones may feel he has a point to prove in the game after his most recent spell at Southampton didn’t go to plan.

The Saints sacked him in February last year whilst they were in the Premier League after he won only 35.7% of matches in charge.

He has since been weighing up his next move in the game and has now dropped into the third tier as he looks to guide Charlton up the table.

The Addicks are in poor form at the moment and have slipped down to 19th after their 1-0 home loss to Derby County over the weekend. They are only three points above the drop zone as they prepare for their next match against Reading away this Saturday.

As a player, Jones had spells at Brighton and Hove Albion, Southend United and Yeovil Town.

He made his name as a manager at Luton Town and guided them to promotion from League Two in 2018. They were then 2nd in League One before he was lured away by Stoke City.

However, like his stint at Southampton, his time with the Potters earlier on in his career also didn’t go to plan either and he ended up going back to Kenilworth Road.

Jones got the Hatters in the play-offs in the Championship before the Saints came calling.

He now has a tough job on his hands as he looks to bring the good times back to Charlton and boost his reputation again.