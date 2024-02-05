‘Can’t afford to slip up’ – Exeter City vs Peterborough United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Exeter City vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Exeter City come into their midweek clash with Peterborough United looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers at the weekend. The Grecians had won back-to-back League One games before a Brandon Aguilera belter condemned them to defeat.

Gary Caldwell’s side sit 17th in the League One table as it stands, five points clear of the drop. They had gone four unbeaten at home before their loss to the Gas.

Peterborough United are looking to bounce back from defeat too. They were beaten 3-2 by Wigan Athletic, who were the last side to beat them in League One before the weekend.

Posh had been in imperious form but defeat sees them slip to 4th. They’re a point behind Bolton Wanderers having played a game more but are have a game in hand on 2nd placed Derby County.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Peterborough United are embroiled in a seriously competitive fight for the top two spots. The defeat against Wigan Athletic was a rare one and came as a surprise but with those around them maintaining strong form, they can’t afford to slip up again here.

“Exeter will provide a stern test though I think. The visitors’ confidence may have been knocked a little and prior to their weekend loss, the Grecians had put together a respectable run on home turf.

“Don’t be surprised if Caldwell’s side cause problems for Posh tomorrow night. Ultimately though, I’ll back Ferguson and co to secure a valuable win.”

Exeter City vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Prior to their 1-0 loss against Bristol Rovers last time out, Exeter had gone three games unbeaten. This could be a tricky away test for Peterborough on Tuesday.

“The Posh will be desperate to bounce back from their 3-2 home loss to Wigan over the weekend. Not many saw that result coming based on the recent form of Darren Ferguson’s side.

“I can see them bouncing back with a positive result against the Grecians, although it won’t be easy. They should have too much quality against their upcoming opponents.”

Exeter City vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-2