‘Potential banana skin’ – Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Cambridge United won 2-1 in their last League One outing away at Shrewsbury Town. Striker Lyle Taylor scored twice against the Shrews.

The U’s are sat in 14th place in the table. They are seven points above the relegation zone as they prepare for their upcoming clash.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they are eyeing promotion to the Championship under Ian Evatt. The Trotters drew 1-1 with Barnsley last time out with Zac Ashworth on the scoresheet.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This will be a tricky test for Bolton and Cambridge have been in decent form recently.

“Neil Harris’ side are unbeaten in their last four games and have conceded only twice in the process. They will be in confident mood ahead of their upcoming game.

“Bolton should be too strong though if they play to their best. The Trotters have lost only once in their last nine league matches and are 3rd in the table for a reason.

“They also have games in hand on the teams above them Portsmouth and Derby County that they will be keen to capitalise on.”

Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“This is definitely a potential banana skin for Bolton Wanderers. They’re in a strong position in the promotion fight and are in good form but Cambridge United certainly have the ability to peg them back here.

“Harris and co are unbeaten in four and have tightened up at the back, but I can see the firepower of Bolton coming to the fore ultimately. It might not be a high-scoring game and it could be frustrating for the visitors at times, but I think they’ll have enough to get over the line.

“They might have to fight for it, but I’ll say Bolton get the three points here.”

Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-1