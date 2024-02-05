, Barnsley looked at bringing in another striker before the deadline

Barnsley looked at the possibility of bringing in another striker before the end of the transfer window last week, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley didn’t end up bringing in anybody up front in the end but managed to keep hold of top scorer Devante Cole which was a big boost.

The Tykes are currently eyeing promotion from League One and are sat in 5th position in the table. They are two points inside the top six and six points off the top two.

The Barnsley Chronicle claim the Yorkshire club eyed another forward but a deal was ‘not very close’.

Barnsley looked at striker

Barnsley still have the chance to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch in the free agent market.

They have been linked with Dwight Gayle following his exit from Stoke City along with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Derby County, as per reporter Fabrizio Romano on X.

Neill Collins has a few players to pick from in attack in Cole, John McAtee and Sam Cosgrove.

The Yorkshire club brought in defensive pair Donovan Pines and Josh Earl from DC United and Fleetwood Town respectively, whilst midfielder Conor Grant came in from MK Dons in League Two.

In terms of outgoings, the most notable one was Callum Styles to Sunderland. Aaron Leya Iseka went to OFI Crete and Conor McCarthy went on loan to Swindon Town to get some more game time.

Barnsley drew 1-1 away at Bolton Wanderers over the weekend with Cole adding to his goal tally against the Trotters.

The Tykes are back in action on Saturday with a home clash against Leyton Orient.