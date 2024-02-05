‘Bag of tricks’ – EFL man hails Watford loan man following January arrival

Gillingham defender Conor Masterson has said Watford loanee Jorge Hurtado is ‘one to watch’.

Gillingham swooped to land the attacker on loan until the end of the season on deadline day.

Hurtado, 20, made his debut over the weekend as his new club drew 1-1 against Walsall.

Masterson has delivered his verdict on his new teammate, as per a report by KentOnline: “Jorge is a bag of tricks. He looks good and we are happy to have him. He’s a really good player. He is a tricky guy, like we saw on Saturday where he sat a few people down. He is one to watch I think!

“Jorge trained for the first time last week and he had a bit about him and it’s nice, it’s something different, he is very skilful, that kind of South American style, it’s nice to have him here.”

Gillingham man excited by Watford loan man

Watford will hope Hurtado can get plenty of game time under his belt at Gillingham between now and the summer.

The Colombia youth international joined the Hornets in 2022 and has so far played once for the Championship side.

He rose up through the academy at Real Cartagena and went on to play 26 games in all competitions for the Categoría Primera B outfit in Colombia, finding the net on four occasions.

Hurtado has spent time away from Vicarage Road at Independiente Medellín and New York Red Bulls since moving to England.

He has temporarily left behind a Watford team who are eyeing a place in the second tier play-0ffs. The Hornets are sat in 11th position in the table and are four points off the top six.

As for Gillingham, they are looking to claw themselves out of League Two this term. Their draw against Walsall leaves them in 10th place.

Stephen Clemence’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Meadow Lane to face Notts County and Hurtado will be eager to get some more minutes to show what he can do.