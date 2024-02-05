‘A very tough test’ – Southampton vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Watford prediction ahead of their FA Cup replay on Tuesday evening.

Southampton come into this fixture unbeaten in their last 23 matches, a remarkable feat it has to be said. Russell Martin has got the Saints ticking, and a 2-0 victory away from home against Rotherham United on Saturday saw them rise to 2nd in the Championship table.

No doubt a squad that still possesses Premier League quality following their relegation from the top flight last season, Southampton are certainly on track to return at the first time of asking and will see tomorrow’s cup tie as a fantastic opportunity to continue their run and progress to the 5th round.

Watford, now in their second season back in the Championship, face a trip to St Mary’s off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

The Hornets’ form has been up and down as of late, proving a hard side to beat before the Bluebirds’ visit on Saturday, yet not quite finding the ability to kill games off with an array of draws within their recent fixtures. They have now won just one match from their last seven league encounters.

The winner of Tuesday’s tie will travel to Anfield to face eight-time FA Cup winners Liverpool in the 5th round.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“The Hornets may have avoided defeat to Southampton in their previous two meetings, but with the current form of both sides I can see this being a very tough test for Valérien Ismaël’s side.

“Defeat against Cardiff will have knocked their confidence and the Saints are one on hell of a run at the moment which is unlikely to come to an end on home soil.

“Both sides are likely to rotate somewhat with their league campaigns holding more importance at this stage of the competition, but Martin’s side has fantastic squad depth that will come in handy.

“I doubt it will be a rollover, and I sense goals for both sides, but I see Southampton winning this one.”

Southampton vs Watford prediction: 3-2

James Ray

“It’s hard to go against Southampton at the moment. They’re in imperious form and have finally broken into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

“Their attention turns to the cup here but against another second-tier opponent, I can see them emerging victorious again. Watford are struggling for form and away to the Saints, that could see them fall to a fairly routine defeat.

“I’ll say this one end 3-1 to the hosts.”

Southampton vs Watford prediction: 3-1