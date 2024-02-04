Sunderland boss Michael Beale wanted to reunite with Rangers man Jose Cifuentes late in January but the midfielder has eyes on a move to Brazil, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Sunderland were able to bring in three new faces during the January transfer window. While Callum Styles joined on an initial loan, winger Romaine Mundle and versatile defender Leo Hjelde signed permanently from Standard Liege and Leeds United respectively.

Large sections of the Black Cats support were hopeful that more new signings would be made, most importantly up front. However, they had to settle for the three additions over last month while a string of fringe players moved on loan.

Now though, intriguing reports of a failed late move have emerged on reporter Alan Nixon’s Patreon. He states that Beale had eyed a reunion with Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who he brought in from LAFC in the summer.

Contact was made when the 24-year-old become available but Cifuentes made clear his desire to move to Brazil with Cruzeiro. This morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that switch is close to completion.

No Cifuentes reunion for Beale

Cifuentes’ time with Rangers hasn’t gone as hoped, hence the swift exit. He’d impressed in the United States with LAFC and as a regular for the Ecuador national side, he looked well-equipped to succeed in Scotland under the now Sunderland boss.

Things haven’t gone as hoped though, and now he won’t be reuniting with Beale for a second time. He could have proved a valuable midfield addition for the Championship side, mainly offering his services as a central and defensive midfielder.

Instead, Beale will have to fare with what he’s got in the middle of the park. New signing Styles, while also comfortable anywhere on the left, is an option in central midfield, as are Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and the sidelined Corry Evans.