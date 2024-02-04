Ipswich Town head of recruitment Sam Williams is a target for Manchester United as they look to put together a new-look scouting team, according to Alan Nixon.

Manchester United and Ipswich Town have built somewhat of a link since Kieran McKenna’s arrival at Portman Road. It has helped them sign the likes of Brandon Williams, with the Red Devils comfortable in knowing their former coach can be trusted with the development of talented players.

Now though, it is said that the Premier League giants are eyeing up a raid on McKenna’s backroom.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon reveals that Manchester United are keen on Ipswich Town head of recruitment Sam Williams. They’re looking to revamp their scouting team and Williams, who previously worked as an analyst and scout at Old Trafford, is on their radar.

Williams has been with the Tractor Boys since April 2022 and has also held roles with Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers.

One to hold onto?

Ipswich Town’s rise from League One struggles to the top end of the Championship has been a huge effort across the entire club. The players and manager McKenna get much of the praise but the improvements to the backroom team and at boardroom level have been vital too.

The likes of Williams will have played a key role. In his role as head of recruitment, he has helped oversee the signings of some fantastic assets, helping the Tractor Boys to 4th in the Championship table at this stage of the campaign.

Holding onto him could prove important as Town look to keep kicking on, but the temptation of a move to one of the country’s biggest clubs could be strong. Especially given his previous role with Manchester United, Williams could be a strong candidate as they revamp the scouting ranks.

Time will tell how the interest pans out but Ipswich Town will surely be hopeful of retaining his services.