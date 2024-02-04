Huddersfield Town have held talks with Michael Duff over their vacant managerial post, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Darren Moore earlier this week. The 49-year-old came in as Neil Warnock’s replacement and looked to be a solid appointment, but ultimately struggled in his 23 games, winning just three.

The Terriers need a boss who can lead them away from the Championship relegation zone. They’re still in 21st and only three points ahead of QPR, despite a thumping win over 23rd placed Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Now, with the new week just around the corner, Huddersfield Town have been linked with a new name.

As per reporter Nixon, the club have entered discussions with Michael Duff over the possibility of becoming the new boss at the John Smith’s Stadium. It is said that he ‘seems keen’ on the job too, while fellow candidate Paul Heckingbottom has been approached but is happy to wait for other opportunities.

A second chance for Duff

After impressive stints with Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, Duff earned himself a shot in the Championship with Swansea City. The stint in South Wales was a tough one, seeing the 46-year-old sacked at the start of December.

However, with Huddersfield Town beginning talks, it seems the manager could get a second crack at the whip in the second-tier. His good work in League Two and League One had many tipping him for success in the Championship, but his first shot didn’t pan out as hoped.

For that reason, a chance to quickly get back into the dugout at the same level will surely appeal to Duff. He faces a stern task though, with Huddersfield sat in a precarious position in the Championship table.