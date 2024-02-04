Blackburn Rovers are ready to trigger the extension option in Sam Gallagher’s contract after January bids from Ipswich Town, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers saw striker Gallagher draw plenty of interest over the January transfer window. Championship rivals Ipswich Town saw bids rejected in their winter pursuit for another option up top and ultimately, the former Southampton man remained at Ewood Park.

His contract still expires at the end of this season. However, it has been well-documented that there is a 12-month extension clause included.

Now, with the transfer window out of the way, Blackburn Rovers are ready to trigger the option in Gallagher’s contract. Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the Lancashire outfit will act to extend the 28-year-old’s contract beyond the end of the campaign.

Then, Rovers will be able to decide whether they want to try and extend Gallagher’s deal further, or if they want to sell him in the summer.

A part to play

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, Gallagher will be determined to show he still has plenty to offer at Blackburn Rovers. His Championship goal tally hasn’t been the most eye-catching but after netting against QPR over the weekend, he’ll be keen to find some form.

Ultimately, his efforts weren’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat, leaving Rovers 18th in the table and now only five points above relegation. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are winless in eight in the league and problems off the pitch look to be worsening.

Gallagher could have a bigger role to play than it might have been first thought too. It seems there are problems with the late deal for Duncan McGuire with reports stating there has been another error on Blackburn Rovers’ end regarding paperwork.

If his move can’t be ratified, Gallagher could be in for a more prevalent role over the rest of the campaign.