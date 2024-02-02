The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Watford come into this weekend’s clash unbeaten in seven in all competitions, but with only two wins in that spell. The Hornets are proving difficult to beat, but have lacked that killer instinct to shut games off as of late.

Valérien Ismaël’s side are currently positioned 9th in the Championship table, only three points away from the play-off spots. They will need to start grinding out victories if they are to have a fighting chance of promotion.

Cardiff City meanwhile sit a few places below Watford in the Championship, occupying 14th spot as it stands. They have lost their last three fixtures in all competitions so will have to step their game up for a result tomorrow.

Erol Bulut’s side have acquired five new signings in the final couple of days of the transfer window. Famara Diedhou, Nat Phillips, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand have joined the Bluebirds on loan with Ethan Horvath and David Turnbull signing permanently.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is a tough one to call given the boost Cardiff will have received from their new quintet of signings. Whether or not many of them will be ready to come straight into the team for this one though, time will tell.

“Their poor form as of late is a little too much to ignore, however, and I think Watford’s home advantage might play a part. The Hornets have shown their strengths at home before but with no wins in their last four at Vicarage Road, they need to rediscover their best.

“My prediction is a 2-1 victory for the hosts.”

Watford vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Watford’s poor home form combined with Cardiff City’s decent away record could see the visitors emerge victorious here. Erol Bulut’s side have been a bit unconvincing though, losing three of their last four.

“The Hornets have mainly had to settle for draws of late, and I can see the spoils being shared here too. Both have the talent in their ranks to be inspired to a valuable win, but I’m not convinced either are in the confident mood to show it.

“I’ll say this ends in a fairly tame 1-1 draw.”

Watford vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1