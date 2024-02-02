Watford turned down offers from Everton and Sporting for midfielder Yaser Asprilla, according to journalist Pipe Sierra.

Watford had a busy January transfer window, bringing in two players on permanent deals and another on loan, whilst five players left Vicarage Road either permanently or on a temporary basis.

One player who remained at the club beyond the 11pm deadline yesterday evening was Asprilla. The 20-year-old had been attracting attention earlier in the window from Portuguese giants Sporting and they firmed up their interest in a late pursuit.

According to journalist Sierra, both Sporting and Everton attempted to sign the player. However, both offers were below the Hornets’ asking price and were ultimately rejected.

Asprilla has cemented himself as a regular in the first-team fold at Watford this season. He has played 29 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering five assists during that time. He has been used as both a winger on either side and as a central midfielder.

Better to keep him

Watford will certainly benefit from keeping Asprilla at the club beyond the transfer deadline. He has proven to be a real asset in a number of positions for Valerien Ismael’s side this season. By rejecting offers, this will help their chances of making a charge on the top six between now and the end of the season.

It comes as no surprise to see him linked with moves elsewhere however. Given his versatility, age and form at the Championship side this season, a switch to a top league in Europe could be on the cards in the near future.

With Watford having rejected bids late in the window, it could mean the two interested sides of Everton and Sporting reignite their interest in the summer. But they will certainly need to improve their offers next time around.