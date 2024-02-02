The72’s writers offer their Salford City vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Salford City find themselves down in 19th position in the table. It has been a disappointing season so far for the North West outfit.

They reached the play-offs last year before they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Stockport County on penalties. The Ammies won’t be reaching the same heights again this term.

As for Wrexham, they are 2nd in League Two as they look to get promoted to League One. Phil Parkinson’s side have adapted well to life back in the Football League.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Salford’s decision to part ways with Neil Wood and bring in Karl Robinson has turned out to be a shrewd move. The former MK Dons and Oxford United boss has managed to get a response from his new set of players.

“They are unbeaten in his opening four games in charge and won 3-2 away at Crewe Alexandra last time out.

“However, despite the Ammies’ recent upturn in results, I think Wrexham will be too strong for them. They have further bolstered their attacking options by bringing in Jack Marriott, as well as signing Luke Bolton from their upcoming opponents.”

Salford City vs Wrexham prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“A run of four League Two games without defeat has hopefully settled nerves among Salford City fans. Karl Robinson’s side now have some much-needed breathing space between themselves and the drop, hopefully given themselves a bit of freedom to kick on over the remainder of the campaign.

“They’ll know all about the threats Wrexham possess though. Ultimately, I think it’ll be too much for them.

“Wrexham’s slightly patchy form means they’ve not been able to really capitalise on the struggles of those around them but I can see them claiming three points here. I’ll say the visitors emerge 2-0 winners.”

Salford City vs Wrexham prediction: 0-2