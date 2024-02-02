The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Norwich City are 10th in the table after their 1-0 loss away at Leeds United in their last league outing. They are three points off the play-offs.

It has been an inconsistent season for the Canaries so far. David Wagner is under pressure to get them into the top six.

As for Coventry, they are going well at the moment and are eyeing promotion from the Championship this year. They lost in the play-off final at Wembley last term to Luton Town on penalties.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Norwich beat West Brom in their last home game which should give them confidence ahead of this one. Carrow Road is never an easy place to go.

“Coventry are in good form though and are doing well under Mark Robins again at the moment. They have clicked after a slow start to the campaign and are unbeaten in their last nine league outings.

“Despite the Sky Blues being in good spirits, for some reason I can see this one being a draw due to the threats that Norwich possess going forward.”

Norwich City vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Coventry City are absolute flying at the moment, but I think they’ll have to settle for a point here. While Norwich City are pretty inconsistent, their home record is impressive, and they’ve picked up some great results at Carrow Road.

“A win here would be a big one for Coventry City, further extending the gap between themselves and one of the chasing pack. They definitely have what it takes to get all three points too, but they’ll have to put in a really strong display.

“I’ll say Norwich maintain their strong home form with a good draw.”

Norwich City vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1