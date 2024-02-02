The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers come into this weekend’s clash on a dismal run of form in the Championship. They’re winless in seven in the league, losing five of those and slipping to 18th in the process.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were able to do some late business though. Adam Wharton’s exit was a blow but it will be hoped deals for Duncan McGuire, John Fleck and Billy Koumetio will hopefully help Rovers turn their form around.

QPR managed some deadline day deals too. Midfielders Isaac Hayden and Joe Hodge joined on loan from Newcastle United and Wolves respectively while striker Michael Frey signed earlier in the week.

The Rs need their new signings to have a big impact too. They’re 22nd in the Championship table and three points off safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’ll probably be too soon for any of the new additions to start right off the bat, but both Blackburn Rovers and QPR need their fresh faces to have an impact. The hosts’ season has stuttered massively with a dismal run of form while the visitors are still trying to reel in Huddersfield Town.

“QPR salvaged a point late on against the Terriers after what looked to be a big win over Millwall. This Blackburn side could be there for the taking too, so Cifuentes’ side need to be on their game.

“However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the spoils are shared here. I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Blackburn are winless in their last seven league games and need to return to winning ways. They beat Wrexham in their latest outing in the FA Cup which should give them confidence.

“Rovers have been leaking goals this term and need to tighten things up at the back. Going forward they seem to be fine, especially with Sammie Szmodics in fine form.

“QPR are fighting for their lives and will see this game as an opportunity to pick up a big win. However, I can see this one being a draw at Ewood Park.”

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR prediction: 1-1