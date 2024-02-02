The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic are sat in 18th position in the table. They are only four points above the relegation zone at the moment.

The Addicks have recently parted company with Michael Appleton after their poor run of form. The London club are now in the hunt for a permanent replacement.

As for Derby, they are eyeing promotion from League One this season. Their manager, Paul Warne, knows what it takes to get to the Championship having guided former club Rotherham United up on a couple of occasions in the past.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Charlton have been on a poor run recently and will be nervously looking over their shoulder towards the drop zone. The Addicks haven’t won in their last 13 games in all competitions.

“That is relegation form and they need to sort themselves out quick. Nevertheless, they didn’t have a bad January window and should have no problems staying up.

“Derby returned to winning ways last time out at home to Cheltenham Town. I think think they are a striker short but I can see them getting all three points at The Valley.”

Charlton Athletic vs Derby County prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic need to turn their fortunes around, and fast. They are at risk of being really dragged into the thick of things in the relegation battle and with Derby County coming to town, they’re not in for an easy game.

“These are the games the Rams have to be winning if they’re going to stay in the hunt for the top two. They can’t afford slip ups and they have to take chances to capitalise whenever they arise.

“I’ll say they get the win here, further deepening Charlton’s woes.”

Charlton Athletic vs Derby County prediction: 1-3