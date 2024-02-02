The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City remain in pursuit of their first league win under Luke Williams. After drawing with Birmingham City, they’ve been defeated in tough games against promotion contenders Southampton and Leicester City.

A home tie against Plymouth Argyle presents a more winnable tie. Prior to the Southampton loss, the Swans had won two straight at home in the Championship.

With Plymouth Argyle still without a league win on the road, it really is a great opportunity for the hosts. The Pilgrims have been showing signs of improvement though and have lost only one league game under Ian Foster.

They defeated Cardiff City last time out, leaving them 15th in the Championship table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an intriguing game. I see this as a really good opportunity for both sides to claim valuable wins, but I’m thinking it’ll end level.

“With Plymouth winless on the road, Swansea City can certainly get a much-needed three points with a strong performance. However, after improving with some decent draws away from Home Park, the visitors will feel that elusive away win is coming.

“It should be a good game. I’ll sit on the fence and say this ends level at 2-2.”

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“It is hard to judge Luke Williams so far at Swansea because his first few games have been really tough ones. Any manager would struggle against AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and Leicester City.

“This is a big game for the ex-Notts County man, despite it being early on in his managerial spell with the Swans.

“Plymouth also have a new boss at the helm in the form of Ian Foster and he has big shoes to fill after Steven Schumacher’s exit.

“The Pilgrims have been picking up some useful results recently and I think they’ll get another one in Wales.”

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 1-2