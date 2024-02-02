Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Glentoran winger Rhys Walsh, a report from the Belfast Telegraph has claimed.

Sunderland were able to add versatile Hungary international Callum Styles to their ranks on deadline day. He followed Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde through the doors as winter additions at the Stadium of Light while there were also a number of departures.

The Black Cats have continued with their recruitment methods, focusing on making youthful signings. Now, it has emerged that the Championship side managed to strike another late deal for a new prospect.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Sunderland made a late bid for Glentoran winger Rhys Walsh and reached an agreement over a transfer. They have been long-term admirers of the 17-year-old it is said, and decided to make a move before the end of the winter window rather than waiting until the summer.

Walsh operates as a winger and had drawn interest from other English clubs too.

Another new prospect

There’s been a steady flow of young players joining Sunderland over recent seasons and the reported move for Walsh looks set to continue this. The Northern Ireland U17s regular has played seven times for Glentoran’s first-team but now looks set for a move to these shores.

He is said to have spent time with the Black Cats last year and this deal shows he did enough to catch the eye. Providing the move is sealed as hoped, he’ll now be hoping to develop and grow on Wearside, hopefully becoming one of the many to follow the well-trodden path to first-team football with the club.

At only 17, you would think Walsh will be a player Sunderland bring into the youth ranks first, developing him before a first-team breakthrough. Such is their willingness to give chances to prospects though, it may not be long before he’s on the fringes of Michael Beale’s side.