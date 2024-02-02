The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

West Brom come into this weekend’s clash sat 5th in the table with a game in hand over most around them. The Baggies’ form has been up and down as of late, having won three and lost three of their last six league fixtures.

Carlos Corbernn’s men strengthened on yesterday’s deadline day with the arrival of Celtic winger Mikey Johnston on loan until the end of the season. West Brom also saw young defender Caleb Taylor head out on loan to League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers.

Birmingham City lay a little lower in the Championship, currently occupying 20th spot following a dismal drop-off under former manager Wayne Rooney. Since Tony Mowbray’s appointment, however, the Blues have looked more assured.

In four games under the former Sunderland manager’s leadership, the Blues have won two times, drawn once and tasted defeat on just one occasion at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup. They are seemingly turning things around and are bound to be boosted by the late arrivals of Alex Pritchard and Paik Seung-Ho.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“The Blues already look a much better side since Mowbray’s appointment and that is despite him not yet being a month into his reign at St. Andrew’s.

“Under Rooney there were so many basics missing, but Mowbray seems to have quickly ironed out the problems left behind by the former boss and has Birmingham looking competitive again.

“West Brom are in a good spot in the league, but their form is slightly concerning if they are hoping to retain their place in the top six. Their recent defeat to rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup may have also slightly damaged their ego.

“The Blues may well take advantage of this, but edging on the side of caution I’m going to call this 1-1.”

West Brom vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“West Brom’s form of late has been a little patchy but for the most part, they’ve remained strong at The Hawthorns. They’ve won three in a row in the Championship on home turf and should be hopeful of another three points against Birmingham City.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if the visitors were to scrape a point though. They’ve got some talented players in their ranks and after some decent January business, I’m confident the Blues will push towards mid-table over the rest of the season.

“Don’t discount the visitors, but I will be backing the hosts to claim all three points.”

West Brom vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1