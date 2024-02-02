‘Really good signing’ – EFL boss reacts to arrival of Hull City man

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has said he is ‘delighted’ to have signed Ryan Woods on loan from Hull City.

Exeter City have landed the midfielder on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Woods, 30, spent the first-half of this campaign with Bristol Rovers and made 16 appearances for the Gas in all competitions, 12 of which came in the league.

He returned to the MKM Stadium earlier this winter and has now linked up with the Grecians. Caldwell has said, as per a report by DevonLive: “He comes with great experience, he is a very good football player and can definitely receive the ball and pass it forwards and he has played at a really high level throughout his career.

“Hopefully, that experience and know-how he can bring to the club and he can bring a standard where he can push others and he can pass on some of that knowledge of how you go from a lower league club and progress your career to the younger players.

“I am delighted to get him in and adds more competition in an area of the pitch we are a little bit light in. Hopefully, he is another really good signing.”

Exeter City boss on Hull City man

Woods needed to leave Hull again before the deadline to get some more game time. He has fallen down the pecking order of the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Offloading him was a shrewd move by the Tigers as they managed to free up space and funds in their ranks.

The Staffordshire-born man still has over a year left on his contract with his parent club but he isn’t part of Liam Rosenior’s plans going forward.

Woods joined Hull in 2022 and played 27 games altogether in the last campaign. He has also played for the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Brentford, Stoke City, Millwall and Birmingham City.

He has played a lot of his career in the second tier so could be a decent coup for Exeter if Caldwell can get the best out of him.

The player may also feel he has a point to prove after his stint at the Memorial Ground earlier this term didn’t work out in the end.

Woods’ new team are 14th in the table and are six points above the drop zone. He is in contention to make his debut for the Grecians this weekend as they prepare to face his former club Bristol Rovers.