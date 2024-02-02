The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash later today.

Bristol City come into this Championship clash with promotion chasing Leeds United on a tough run of form. They’ve found joy in the FA Cup but in the league, Liam Manning’s side are five games without a win.

The Robins are 13th as a result. A play-off push isn’t out of the question if they can improve their form though as only six points separate them and the top-six.

Leeds United meanwhile are at the top of their game. They’ve won four in a row but with promotion rivals Southampton also maintaining their impressive form, the Whites remain 4th in the Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s side will be favourites to claim all three points at Ashton Gate. If they do, they will move into 2nd place ahead of the rest of the weekend fixtures.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With the frantic deadline day out of the way, it’s back to on-pitch matters tonight. Bristol City can be tough to get a result against at Ashton Gate but with their form faltering and Leeds United flying, I am leaning towards an away win.

“Farke and co are doing all they can to break into the top two. Ipswich Town are just about clinging on for now though and Southampton have been in fantastic form themselves.

“It sets up another high pressure game for Leeds United, but I can see them emerging victorious again. I’ll back them to pick up a big win, lifting themselves into the top two for the time being. They’re really gathering steam and I can’t see them slowing here.”

Bristol City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Harry Mail

“Bristol City’s form has stalled a bit over recent weeks. They have won just once in their last seven games in all competitions and drew 2-2 at Coventry City last time out.

“Their new signing Scott Twine is currently out injured as well which isn’t ideal. I can see the Robins losing again here to promotion chasing Leeds.

“The Whites are in confident mood and are chasing down the top two. They have bags of quality in their ranks and a manager in Daniel Farke who knows what it takes to get out of the Championship having done it with Norwich City twice before.”

Bristol City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-3