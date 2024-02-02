Portsmouth saw a late transfer deal for an unnamed youngster fall through, as detailed in a report by The News.

Portsmouth were busy on the the final day of the transfer window and ended up signing midfielder Owen Moxon from fellow League One side Carlisle United.

Moxon, 26, has penned a three-and-a-half year deal at Fratton Park and bolsters John Mousinho’s midfield department.

There could have been more business on deadline day for the promotion hopefuls though and The News claim they saw a permanent move for a ‘young promising player’ fall through due to issues at their parent club’s end.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Portsmouth deal fell through

It is a shame for Portsmouth that they weren’t able to get another deal over the line but it was still a very impressive window for them.

Tom McIntyre, who has joined from Reading, has played a lot of games for someone at the age of 25 and will significantly strengthen the defensive department.

Callum Lang was snapped up from Wigan Athletic and adds more quality to Mousinho’s attacking ranks. He scored on his debut away at Oxford United last time out as his new side drew 2-2 at the Kassam Stadium.

Peart-Harris, like Moxon, is a midfielder and linked up on loan from Brentford in the Premier League to get some more experience under his belt.

The former England youth international has played in the third tier before with Forest Green Rovers in the last campaign. Even through the Gloucestershire outfit were relegated to League Two during his time there, he still managed to play 47 matches and chip in with seven goals.

Pompey also re-signed goalkeeper Matt Macey as competition and cover for Will Norris in what was a sensible transfer.