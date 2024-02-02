Derby County centre-back Eiran Cashin has today put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the club to run until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Derby County supporters were left disappointed following the Rams’ less than admirable January transfer window. Corey Blackett-Taylor joined the club on loan from Charlton Athletic for a fee of £300,000, with the winger having signed a pre-contract agreement to become a permanent member of the squad in the summer.

The Rams then left it late to sign Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams on loan, before it was announced on deadline day that academy graduate Max Bird had signed for Bristol City but would spend the remainder of the season at Pride Park on loan.

Paul Warne’s men had been crying out for a striker, and it was no secret that Derby County had been desperately trying to bring one in. But, they were unable to acquire one before the deadline much to the annoyance of Rams fans and most likely the manager himself.

This morning’s news of Cashin committing his long-term future to the club, however, will have put a sweetener on what has been a frustrating window for Derby.

The 22-year-old had been the subject of Premier League interest and almost moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, though late complications halted the switch. His contract was set to expire in the summer before the club triggered an option to extend by a year, and now he is theoretically staying put for longer – extremely welcome news for supporters of the League One outfit.

Cashin enables Rams to cash in

Of course, Cashin’s extension does not mean that he is now unable to depart. The Derby County starlet is a highly thought of defender, and there is still bound to be interest in his services this summer.

The contract does now protect his value, however, with the player unselfishly putting the club before himself by ensuring any deal that sees him depart in the near future will return a favourable fee for the Rams.

A Republic of Ireland U21 international, the youngster has come through the ranks at Derby and has featured 106 times for his boyhood club since his debut under Wayne Rooney in 2021.

Tipped by many to be a future captain of the club, Cashin’s contract extension will be music to the ears of Rams fans far and wide.

Warne’s men currently sit 4th in the league table and face a trip to Charlton Athletic tomorrow where they could potentially rise up to 2nd place if results go their way.