Middlesbrough ‘enquired’ about a late move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson on deadline day, as detailed in a report by the The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough were interested in luring the Premier League attacker back down to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Benson, 26, ended up staying at Burnley beyond 11pm and will now see out of the rest of this season at Turf Moor.

As per The Northern Echo, Boro looked into the possibility of getting him but weren’t able to do so.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Middlesbrough eyed winger

Benson has been a man in-demand this winter. Football Insider reported on Thursday that Sunderland wanted him after he saw moves to Leeds United and Southampton collapse.

GiveMeSport claimed earlier in January that Birmingham City and Ipswich Town were admirers, whilst HullLive claim Hull City also looked at him before cooling their pursuit.

Burnley landed the former Belgium youth international in 2022 and he helped them gain promotion to the top flight last year under Vincent Kompany by scoring 11 league goals.

However, his game time in Lancashire has since dried up this term, hence why he was heavily linked with an exit.

Benson has also played for the likes of Lierse, Genk, Royal Excel Mouscron, Royal Antwerp and PEC Zwolle in the past.

He adapted well to life in England and immediately hit the ground running with the Clarets in the last campaign.

Landing him would have been a huge statement of intent by Middlesbrough if they were able to persuade him to move to the Riverside Stadium. He would have also been an ideal replacement for Morgan Rogers after he was sold to Aston Villa.

Michael Carrick will have to stick with what he has got now as his side eye a place in the play-offs.