The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Bristol City in the Championship on Friday night.

Leeds United will enter tonight’s game 4th in the table and on the back of four consecutive Championship wins. Three points against the Robins will see Farke’s men hit the automatic spots.

Last time out, the Whites eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City. They will fancy their chances against a Bristol City side sitting 13th in the table.

The form is with the Whites who have four wins in their last six Championship fixtures. Meanwhile, Liam Manning’s City side will come into the game with one win and three draws in their last six fixtures.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Daniel Farke issued the latest on his squad (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

Key duo Archie Gray and leading scorer Crysencio Summerville are back for the long trip to the South West. Both have trained this week and are confirmed as available by Farke.

There’s less good news about Pascal Struijk and Dan James, with both missing the Bristol City game due to their injuries. Farke couldn’t set a time frame for Struijk’s return, although he is running again in his bid to get back to 100%.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Gray

Rodon

Ampadu

Firpo

Kamara

Gruev

Gnonto

Rutter

Summerville

Bamford

It will be a changed side from the one that let a 1-0 lead slip as Plymouth Argyle battled back to draw in their FA Cup encounter. Wilfried Gnonto should keep his place with Dan James missing.

Summerville coming back into the side after missing the FA Cup tie will be a big boost for Leeds United. His acceleration and guile make him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

With a win guaranteeing the Whites 2nd in the table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, it could see a resurgent Leeds United striving for a win.