Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs interested in Dwight Gayle following his exit from Stoke City, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Stoke City cut ties with the striker on deadline day and he is now available to snap him.

Gayle, 34, is a free agent and has a big decision to make on where to go next.

According to reporter Romano on X, he is on the radar of Ipswich, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday, with Derby County and Barnsley also mentioned as potential suitors.

Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday eye striker

Gayle is a vastly experienced attacker in the Football League and has racked up 389 appearances in his career to date, scoring 147 goals.

Ipswich landed Kieffer Moore on the final day of the transfer window but could see the Londoner as someone to add further depth to their options up top.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, are still quite light in forward areas and may have identified Gayle as a potential target to help them rise out of the bottom three in the Championship.

As for Charlton, they are looking to rise up the League One but are currently without a permanent manager after sacking Michael Appleton.

Gayle has spent the past year-and-a-half with Stoke but only managed to find the net three times in 50 matches for the Potters.

He has also been on the books at Dagenham and Redbridge, Peterborough United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Brom in the past and was playing in the Premier League as recently as 2021.

His time at the Bet365 Stadium didn’t work out for him in the end but he has the chance now to find a new home for the rest of this campaign.