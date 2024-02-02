The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City are sat in 8th position in the table and are two points off the play-offs. They won 1-0 away at Sunderland last time out with Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho scoring the winner.

The Tigers have had a busy January window and brought in seven new faces. Liam Rosenior will be hoping that his players can gel together quickly.

Millwall are 16th in the Championship under Joe Edwards. They drew 1-1 with Preston North End in their last outing and will be keen to return to winning ways at the MKM Stadium.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull City have got some serious quality in attacking areas with players like Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury, Abdulkadir Omur, Ozan Tufan and the returning Jaden Philogene.

“The Tigers’ issue this season has been leaking goals and they are no strangers to conceding first which gives anyone they play encouragement. They have conceded the joint-second most in the top 10.

“Millwall also had a decent window and brought in Japhet Tanganga and Michael Obafemi to bolster their ranks. This will be a tricky game for the Lions though and I can see the hosts getting the win, although it will be close.”

Hull City vs Millwall prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“With an attack like Hull City’s, you have to think the play-offs are a must now. Carvalho and Zaroury are fantastic loan additions, and they’re players who can really inspire the Tigers to a fantastic second half of the season.

“They have to tighten things up at the back if they’re to really kick on though. Millwall have players who can take advantage of that too, hopefully setting up a pretty close game this weekend.

“Ultimately though, I’m backing Hull. They should have enough to overcome a fairly stern opponent.”

Hull City vs Millwall prediction: 2-1