Hull City considered moves for Chris Willock and Bertrand Traore from QPR and Aston Villa respectively in the transfer window, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City ended up signing winger Anass Zaroury on loan from Burnley until the end of the season instead.

The Tigers brought in seven new faces over the course of the month to boost their promotion hopes.

As per HullLive, they looked at Willock and Traore, as well as Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter and Millwall’s Romain Esse.

Hull City eyed QPR and Aston Villa pair

Willock is out of contract at the end of the campaign meaning Hull could sign him on a free agent in the summer if they still want him then. He is an experienced player in the second tier and has been on the books at QPR since 2020.

They risk losing him for nothing in late June. The Hoops fighting for their lives and are in the relegation zone along with Yorkshire duo Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

Willock is a product of the Arsenal academy but left the Gunners as a youngster to join Benfica. He then had loan spells away from the Portuguese club at West Brom and Huddersfield Town to get some experience before heading back to England permanently when the R’s came calling.

He has since made 127 appearances for the London outfit in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and assisting 20.

As for Traore, he ended up joining Villarreal on a permanent basis from Aston Villa on deadline day. He spent time on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir last term.

The Burkino Faso international, who has made 78 caps for his country to date, fell down the pecking order at Villa Park under Unai Emery and was given the green light to head out the exit door.