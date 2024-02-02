The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town head into their upcoming Championship clash without a permanent manager. They have parted company with Darren Moore recently.

The Terriers have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new boss. They are sat in 21st in the table and are five points above their upcoming opponents.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 at home to Watford earlier this week. Danny Rohl has made a positive impression since taking over the Owls and they signed Leeds United winger Ian Poveda to boost their attacking options on deadline day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the bottom of the Championship and I can’t separate the two.

“Even though Huddersfield have been struggling for wins recently, they have still been picking up a lot of draws. In fact, they they have drawn their last three league outings in a row 1-1 which shows they aren’t actually too far off.

“Sheffield Wednesday have vastly improved under Rohl but are lacking quality up front. They don’t have a focal point in attack and I can see them only come away from the John Smith’s Stadium with a point.”

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Huddersfield Town might have parted ways with Moore, but I’m not convinced that solves their problems. Sheffield Wednesday can certainly exploit the tough situation the Terriers find themselves in to claim what could be a huge win.

“A win for either side would be huge in the relegation fight. The Terriers could put some distance between themselves and the Owls, but defeat will really drag them into it after failing to secure the win against QPR.

“A change in manager could galvanise the squad but Rohl’s side will be right up for this. I think that’ll show and get the visitors a massive win.”

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-2