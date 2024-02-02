Gillingham have handed a trial to Welling United attacker David Kamara, as per a report by KentOnline.

Gillingham will keep tabs on the youngster ahead of a potential future swoop.

Kamara, 17, was looked by Premier League side Luton Town in November, as per a report by The Sun.

In this latest update regarding his situation by KentOnline, he is now being eyed by the Gills.

Gillingham eye attacker

Kamara played for Gillingham’s B team during a match against Ipswich Town earlier this week.

He has risen up through Welling’s youth ranks and has broken into their first-team this season.

The forward has made 11 appearances in the National League South so far in this campaign and has chipped in with two goals.

Kamara is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his current club will face a battle to keep hold of him amid interest from teams higher up the football pyramid.

Gillingham could see him as someone to bolster their attacking department down the line.

The Kent club had a busy January window bringing in new faces to boost their ranks. Stephen Clemence was keen to put his own stamp on his squad and brought in Remeao Hutton, Josh Andrews, Jorge Cabezas and Josh Walker.

Lewis Walker and Josh Chambers were also among some of their fringe players to head out the exit door to clear some space.

The Gills are currently sat in 1oth place in the fourth tier table and are two points off the play-offs. They lost 2-1 away at MK Dons last time out and will be keen to bounce back with a win at home to Walsall this weekend.