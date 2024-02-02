The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough United have been on a remarkable run in League One. They’re now unbeaten in 12 in the third-tier, a run that stretches back to when Wigan Athletic defeated them way back on November 7th.

Posh sit 3rd in the League One table as a result, four points off leaders Portsmouth with two games in hand.

Wigan Athletic will have the confidence from that previous win over Darren Ferguson’s side and since then, they’ve continued to put distance between themselves and the drop. They sit 13th, recovering well from their points deduction.

Shaun Maloney and co had gone five games unbeaten in League One before a narrow defeat to play-off chasing Stevenage last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think we should be in for a good game here. Wigan were the last League One side to defeat Peterborough United and having tested some strong teams in recent weeks, they’ll be looking to get something here too.

“Posh are in a great position right now though, and I think that’ll show here. They’ve been getting better and better as the season has progressed and after losing to the Latics last time out, they’ll be determined to right that wrong and secure three points.

“I’ll back the hosts to claim yet another valuable win in their push for Championship football.”

Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Peterborough are unbeaten in their last 12 league games and are in fine form under Darren Ferguson. They have two games in hand on league leaders Portsmouth.

“Wigan lost a couple of key members of their dressing room in Callum Lang and Charlie Wyke in the January transfer window which isn’t ideal.

“The Latics are in for a tricky test against an in-form Posh side and I can see them slumping to a defeat here. They were beaten 3-2 by Stevenage last time out.”

Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic prediction: 2-0