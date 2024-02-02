Olamide Shodipo has signed for Feirense following his exit from Lincoln City, as announced by his new club on X.

Lincoln City cut ties with the winger in early January after his short-term deal came to an end.

Shodipo, 26, has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Feirense have confirmed he has joined them in the Portuguese second tier.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

New home for departed Lincoln City man

Shodipo is a product of the QPR academy and he rose up through the ranks of the London club before going on to make 44 appearances for their first-team.

He also had lots of loan spells away from the Hoops at Port Vale, Colchester United, Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday to get some experience under his belt.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international was released by the R’s last summer and became unattached. AllNigerianSoccer reported that Reading took a look at him after their relegation from the Championship.

However, the Royals didn’t sign him in the end and he joined Lincoln.

The attacker played nine times for the Imps during the first-half of this season and chipped in with a single goal before heading out the exit door earlier this winter.

Shodipo has now moved over to Portugal for a new challenge. Feirense are sat in 15th place out of 18.

They were relegated from the top flight back in 2019 and finished 4th in the last campaign. Their latest signing could make his debut this weekend against Académico de Viseu.

Meanwhile, Lincoln face an away trip to Burton Albion tomorrow. The Imps are 12th and have drawn their last two games in a row 0-0 against Derby County and Peterborough United.