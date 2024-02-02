Crewe Alexandra have re-signed Charlie Kirk following his exit from Charlton Athletic, as announced by their official club website.

Crewe Alexandra have snapped up the winger on a deal until the end of the season.

Kirk, 25, left Charlton earlier this winter by mutual consent and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

The Railwaymen have now confirmed he has moved back to Cheshire to boost their attacking department.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Crewe Alexandra bring in departed Charlton Athletic man

Kirk is an eye-catching addition for Crewe and will bolster their promotion hopes in League Two.

Their former boss David Artell admitted in December that he was interested in luring him to Grimsby Town, as per BBC Humberside Sport, but nothing materialised in the end.

Kirk joined Charlton in 2021 and made 48 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring four goals.

He only played four times in the league for them this term though and was given the green light to depart permanently just over a month ago. The attacker also had a loan spell away from The Valley in the last campaign at Burton Albion to get some game time.

Prior to his switch down south, the Cheshire-born attacker spent his whole career to date on the books at Crewe.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Railwaymen and went on to play 206 games during his time there, chipping in with 32 goals.

Lee Bell’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers.

Crewe are currently sat in 5th place in the fourth tier play-offs and are only a point off 3rd position Barrow.