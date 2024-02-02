The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United come into this weekend’s clash in dire form having tasted victory just once in their last 17 outings in all competitions. Their last win was a surprise 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

Leam Richardson’s side are rooted to 24th spot in the Championship, currently nine points adrift of safety. The Millers did manage to secure the loan signings of Andy Rinomhota, Femi Seriki, and Charlie Wyke on deadline day, however, so will be hoping they provide the boost needed to battle to safety.

Southampton are in quite the opposite position, currently sat 3rd in the table and just one point away from the automatic spots with an instant return to the Premier League a very realistic ambition.

Russell Martin’s men are unbeaten in their last 22 fixtures in all competitions and will have been further boosted by their recent addition of David Brooks on loan from Bournemouth.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Barring any massive shock, I would expect this to be a convincing victory for Southampton.

“The Millers did manage a draw in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s Stadium, but I can see things being different this time around.

“My prediction is a 3-0 victory for the away side. Their quality is far beyond that of the Millers and I think that’ll be on show this weekend.”

Rotherham United vs Southampton prediction: 0-3

James Ray

“It’s hard to see anything other than a fairly routine Southampton win here. They’ve proven themselves as capable of scraping points here and there in recent weeks but with the Saints in such strong form, it’ll probably be a different story here.

“Russell Martin’s side are on a march towards the top two and in such rich form, there’s a chance they won’t stop there.

“It’s a potential banana skin for Southampton but this could easily be one of those games where the gulf between the top and weaker sides in the league is really on show. I’m leaning towards the latter, so will go for a 3-0 away win.”

Rotherham United vs Southampton prediction: 0-3