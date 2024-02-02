Cheltenham Town are set to offer a deal to free agent Greg Sloggett, reports Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town have been casting their eyes over the midfielder on trial over recent times.

Sloggett, 27, cut ties with Dundalk earlier this winter and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

In this latest update regarding his situation by GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer on X, the Robins are poised to make a move for him.

Cheltenham Town to offer deal

Despite the transfer window shutting on Thursday night, unattached players can still sign for Football League clubs at any time.

Sloggett is someone who would give Cheltenham more competition and depth in the middle of the park if he decides to put pen-to-paper with them.

He started his career at UCD and Derry City before linking up with Dundalk in 2020. The Irishman then went on to play 133 games for the Lilywhites in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and six assists.

Sloggett left the Irish side when his previous deal expired and he could now be heading to England for a new challenge in his career.

Cheltenham are 22nd in the League One table and are in a relegation battle. They made a poor start to this campaign but their fortunes have turned around under former Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke and they have given themselves a decent chance of staying up.

The Robins are seven points from safety and are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Wycombe Wanderers. They were beaten 2-1 away at Derby County last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win over the Chairboys.