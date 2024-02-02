Leeds United will be hoping to keep up their good run of form in the Championship since back-to-back losses over Christmas. Since those defeats, Daniel Farke’s side has bounced back with four wins on the spin.

The Whites sit 4th in the Championship table and a win on their travels tonight would see them rise to 2nd. Although, promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton can both move back ahead of them in their games on Saturday.

Liam Manning’s Bristol City side occupy a middling 13th place in the table. They have a mixed bag of results over their last six games and that inconsistency has cost them at times this season.

The Robins have found joy in the FA Cup but with no wins in five in the league, they need to start picking up points.

Here we look at five players who could dictate Bristol City vs Leeds United…

Tommy Conway

Leeds United are a much-improved side defensively. Their high-octane press starves the opposition of ball and, thus, chances. With chances at a premium, Bristol City will need to take whatever Leeds offer up.

21-year-old Tommy Conway leads the scoring charts at Ashton Gate with six goals in 22 appearances this season. He has the attributes to cause problems for Farke’s men but will need to be at the top of his game.

Jason Knight

Knight has been an ever-present for Bristol City this season. His 29 appearances this season have seen him score two goals and register three assists, but it might be a different game he has to play tonight.

Leeds United’s midfield duo of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev often take a stranglehold on the opposition midfield and impose their own game. Knight will need to resist this, and help to unsettle a very composed Leeds United duo.

Crysencio Summerville

The headline stats speak for themselves. Crysencio Summerville has 12 goals and seven assists to his name in 26 appearances, offering a frightening presence on the wing with blistering pace and top-level acceleration.

When he gets past a defender, he simply glides away from them and threatens by driving into the box. Even if kept outside the box, he likes to cut in from the left and shoot from range.

Georginio Rutter

While not as productive and threatening as Summerville, Rutter is still a handful for any opposition defender. His strength and low centre of gravity mean that he is difficult to stop when in full flow.

His main threat is that he sprays the ball around with aplomb at times. There have been accusations that he is overly wasteful with the ball, choosing one touch too much at times. Still, a lot of Leeds’ best football flows through him.

Joe Rodon

Rodon has been the most consistent player of the season so far for Leeds United. He’s made a huge impression since his arrival from Spurs on loan so much and has become vital at the back.

He commands the back line well and is solid both in the air and in the tackle. His distribution from the back helps to put Leeds on the front foot and he will be keen to stop Bristol City from scoring.