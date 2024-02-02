The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Preston North End come into this weekend’s Championship clash still looking to find some consistency in the second-tier. In their last six games, they’ve won twice, drawn once and lost three in the league.

Ryan Lowe’s side sit 12th in the Championship table, five points away from the play-off spots. A top-six push isn’t out of the question, but it won’t be happening in this form.

Ipswich Town have been through a tough run of their own. While they’ve only lost once in their last seven league games, they’ve also picked up only one win too.

That has brought Southampton and Leeds United right into the fight for automatic promotion again. The Tractor Boys sit 2nd but with Leeds playing Monday night, they may begin Saturday’s game in 3rd.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Ipswich have been struggling for wins of late, I think this game could see them back to their best. They’ve addressed their striker shortage, though time will tell if they can be brought in straight away tomorrow.

“Preston are capable of getting a result. We’ve seen how they can hold out against strong teams, but if the visitors can get a grip on the game early, I think it could be fairly plain sailing.

“I’ll go for a 2-0 away win.”

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Harry Mail

“Preston are quite hit and miss but I they think they will be tricky opponents for promotion chasing Ipswich.

“The Lilywhites beat Bristol City in their last Deepdale outing and gave Leeds United a decent game at Elland Road before drawing 1-1 at Millwall. Liam Millar is proving to be a useful player for them.

“Ipswich’s form had stuttered before their win over Sunderland earlier this month. They surprisingly lost to Maidstone United in the FA Cup last weekend but I can see them bouncing back here.”

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-2