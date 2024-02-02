The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher’s start to life with the Potters has been an interesting one. They’ve now lost two in a row in the Championship though, dampening spirits somewhat.

They sit 19th in the Championship table as a result, seven points clear of the drop as they continue the search for an illusive home win.

Leicester City meanwhile remain in a commanding position at the top of the league. They got back to winning ways with a victory over Swansea City on Tuesday night, emerging 3-1 winners at the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side are seven points clear at the top having won a thoroughly impressive 22 times in 29 games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s a strange mood at Leicester City at the moment. They’re in a commanding position in 1st place but there’s been criticism of the play style from fans and Maresca himself has said that as soon as it becomes apparent that his vision isn’t clear, he’ll leave the club.

“It seems to be a bit of a storm in a teacup from an outside perspective, but hopefully some convincing results and performances can calm things down a bit.

“Away to Stoke City, this is a great chance to do so. The Potters’ poor home form hasn’t turned around under Schumacher yet and with the league leaders in town, I don’t see it changing here.”

Stoke City vs Leicester City prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Stoke need to pick up some wins soon to avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight. They should be fine under Steven Schumacher.

“The Potters have lost their last two games in a row and it could be made three by table toppers Leicester.

“The Foxes are just too good for Championship level and are well on their way to promotion to the Premier League. They won 3-1 at home to Swansea City last time out.

“I’m going to go for a draw here though because I think the visitors might take their foot off the gas a bit.”

Stoke City vs Leicester City prediction: 1-1